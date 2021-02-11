News Local EU protects Cyprus' traditional sausage and lountza of Pitsillia

EU protects Cyprus’ traditional sausage and lountza of Pitsillia

The European Union has included the two traditional Cypriot products of sausage and lountza of Pitsillia region in the  list of EU-protected geographic indications (PGIs).

“Production know-how has remained unchanged and has been passed down from generation to generation; it is still used today in the modern facilities of producers in the Pitsilia region,” according to the European Commission.

In Nicosia, the Ministry of Agriculture welcomed this development which contributes to the further strengthening of the economy and local development.

The Ministry also said in a announcement on Wednesday that this contributes to the production of value-added products and the use of exclusively local wines as well as promotes the area of Pitsilia and all its excellent products.

According to the European Commission, the sausage of Pitsillia (Loukaniko Pitsilias) is a pork product, aged, smoked, and marinated in wine from the Pitsilia region.

And Lountza Pitsilias is a refined product made from dried meat, brine, smoked and marinated in wine, prepared from pork tenderloin.

(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMainly fine on Thursday with thin dust in the air

Top Stories

Local

EU protects Cyprus’ traditional sausage and lountza of Pitsillia

Annie Charalambous -
The European Union has included the two traditional Cypriot products of sausage and lountza of Pitsillia region in the  list of EU-protected geographic indications...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Thursday with thin dust in the air

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Thursday with thin dust in the air expected to go away by early afternoon, according to the Meteorology Service. Winds will be...
Read more
Local

113 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 217,...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Thursday, February 11, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
World

WHO says yes to AstraZeneca vaccine for over 65 years old

gavriella -
The World Health Organization said “yes” to the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65 years of age and released its instructions on the issue. WHO...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Mainly fine on Thursday with thin dust in the air

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Thursday with thin dust in the air expected to go away by early afternoon, according to the Meteorology Service. Winds will be...
Read more
Local

113 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 217,...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Thursday, February 11, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
Local

Foreign Minister to participate in multilateral forum in Athens

gavriella -
Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides will be in Athens on Thursday to participate in the `Friendship Forum` meeting of Foreign Ministers from...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros