EU protects Cyprus’ traditional sausage and lountza of Pitsillia

The European Union has included the two traditional Cypriot products of sausage and lountza of Pitsillia region in the list of EU-protected geographic indications (PGIs).

“Production know-how has remained unchanged and has been passed down from generation to generation; it is still used today in the modern facilities of producers in the Pitsilia region,” according to the European Commission.

In Nicosia, the Ministry of Agriculture welcomed this development which contributes to the further strengthening of the economy and local development.

The Ministry also said in a announcement on Wednesday that this contributes to the production of value-added products and the use of exclusively local wines as well as promotes the area of Pitsilia and all its excellent products.

According to the European Commission, the sausage of Pitsillia (Loukaniko Pitsilias) is a pork product, aged, smoked, and marinated in wine from the Pitsilia region.

And Lountza Pitsilias is a refined product made from dried meat, brine, smoked and marinated in wine, prepared from pork tenderloin.

(CNA)