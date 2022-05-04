EU proposes also sanctioning Patriarch Kirill, Russia’s Orthodox Church leader

The European Commission proposes sanctioning the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, in the latest wave of economic measures against Russia.

Patriarch Kirill is a longtime ally of President Vladimir Putin and has justified Moscow’s armed aggression and conquest in Ukraine.

In a sermon, Patriarch Kyrill appeared to endorse Moscow’s so-called “special peacekeeping operation,” as the war on Ukraine is officially called in Russia.

“We have entered into a struggle that has not a physical, but a metaphysical significance,” the Patriarch had also said.

Putin and the patriarch enjoy close ties, with Patriarch Kirill describing Putin’s 2012 election victory as a “miracle of God”.

And as Putin sees Ukraine as part of Russia, so does Patriarch Kirill who claims dominion over the churches in Ukraine and Belarus.