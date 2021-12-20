EU proposals on long-term supply of medicines from UK to Cyprus tabled

The European Commission has put forward proposals to ensure the continued long-term supply of medicines from Great Britain to Cyprus, Ireland and Malta.

These markets are historically dependent on medicines from the UK.

European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maroš Šefčovič Vice-President Šefčovič said he had promised to do whatever it takes to ensure the continued supply of medicines to these markets.

“Even more so in light of these challenging times of the pandemic,” he added.

Throughout this year, the Commission has been engaging intensively with citizens, industry and other business representatives in the EU and the UK on the issue of medicines.

Stella Kyriakides, the Cyprus-born European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “We all know how crucial the continuous supply of medicines are for hundreds of thousands of patients in Northern Ireland, but also in Cyprus, Ireland and Malta, whose markets are historically dependent on medicines from the UK.

“In the past months, we have remained committed to finding a solution which would work for all citizens. Our objective is to ensure that they can continue to get the medicines they need, at all times.

“Now we have to act swiftly to see these proposals adopted and I call on the European Parliament and the Council to adopt them as soon as possible.”