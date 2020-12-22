News World EU preparing to start vaccination from December 27 with the BioNTech Pfizer...

EU preparing to start vaccination from December 27 with the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine

The states of the European Union (EU) are preparing to start a vaccination campaign from December 27 with the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine.

12.5 million doses of the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine will be delivered by the end of the year. With two injections given three weeks apart, the supplies are sufficient to immunize 6.25 million people in this early stage.

The European Union has agreed to pay 15.50 euros ($ 18.90) per dose for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, an internal EU document reviewed by Reuters shows.

