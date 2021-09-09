EU lists rare nerve disorder as possible side-effect of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Europe’s medicines regulator has added an extremely rare nerve-damaging disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible side-effect of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

This is what regular safety updates from the watchdog showed late on Wednesday.

The European Medicines Agency also said a causal relationship between GBS and the AstraZeneca shot, known as Vaxzevria, was a “at least a reasonable possibility” after 833 cases of GBS were reported out of 592 million doses of the vaccine given worldwide by July 31.

The EMA categorised the side-effect as “very rare”, the lowest frequency of side-effect category it has, and has emphasised that the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks.

(Reuters)