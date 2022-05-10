EU likely to drop proposed ban on its tankers carrying Russian oil after pressure also from Cyprus

The European Union is now considering a new version of a wider package of additional sanctions against Russia – one that is likely to drop a ban on EU tankers carrying Russian oil after pressure from Cyprus, Greece and Malta.

This is what a source told Reuters, adding that EU companies would, however, be prevented from offering insurance and other financial services for the transport of Russian oil worldwide.

And that on this point the original proposal would remain unchanged.

Another open issue concernig Cyprus, where many Russians have invested in property, since this is something the EU wants to ban under the new proposals.

Talks are underway about legal issues that would allow a compromise on this, the source said.

Horse trading after the Commission put forward its original sanctions document last week has delayed approval and the text has already been revised once to try to win over sceptics.