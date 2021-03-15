News World EU launches legal case over British Northern Ireland changes

EU launches legal case over British Northern Ireland changes

Brexit day: Britain quits EU

The European Union launched legal action on Monday against unilateral British changes to Northern Irish trading arrangements that Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce deal agreed with London.

The bloc sent a letter of formal notice to kick-start an “infringement procedure”, which could lead to fines being imposed by the EU’s top court, although that could be at least a year off, leaving time for a solution to be found.

Maros Sefcovic, the top EU official in charge of UK relations, has also sent a separate letter to his British counterpart, David Frost, calling for Britain to refrain from this measure, but also seeking talks on the issue.

The British government earlier this month unilaterally extended a grace period until October 1 for some checks on food imports to Northern Ireland. The period initially ran until the end of March.

The EU’s executive European Commission promised to respond with the legal means established by the Brexit divorce deal and the trade agreement to what it said was Britain’s second threat to breach international law.

Britain says it has not violated the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.

Last September, Britain did acknowledge its Internal Market Bill would break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement treaty it signed in January 2020, when it formally left the EU. However, it dropped certain contentious clauses in December, two weeks before the two sides struck a trade deal.

(Reuters)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleVisitors spent 52% fewer nights in EU in 2020; Cyprus among hardest hit countries
Next article‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations with 10 nods

Top Stories

Local

Tory MPs reject two state or confederation outcome on Cyprus issue in letter to UK Foreign Secretary

Josephine Koumettou -
Three pro-Cypriot Conservative MPs have written to the UK Foreign Secretary highlighting their longstanding view that a negotiated settlement to reunite Cyprus must lead...
Read more
World

Germany to halt AstraZeneca vaccinations – Health Ministry

Josephine Koumettou -
Germany will stop administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday, making Germany the latest of several European countries...
Read more
Local

Music that ‘uplifts’ people to get up and dance forbidden, restaurant protocol stipulates

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry released on Monday the rules which restaurants and other dining establishments reopening tomorrow have to follow to prevent the spread of...
Read more
World

‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations with 10 nods

Josephine Koumettou -
Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama "Mank" led Oscar nominations on Monday with 10 nods, including best picture, director and for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda...
Read more
World

EU launches legal case over British Northern Ireland changes

Josephine Koumettou -
The European Union launched legal action on Monday against unilateral British changes to Northern Irish trading arrangements that Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Germany to halt AstraZeneca vaccinations – Health Ministry

Josephine Koumettou -
Germany will stop administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday, making Germany the latest of several European countries...
Read more
World

‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations with 10 nods

Josephine Koumettou -
Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama "Mank" led Oscar nominations on Monday with 10 nods, including best picture, director and for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda...
Read more
World

Vatican decrees that Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions

Josephine Koumettou -
The Vatican said on Monday that priests and other Roman Catholic Church ministers cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are "not licit"...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
AstraZeneca said a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 shot has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros