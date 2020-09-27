News Local EU Health Commissioner Kyriakidou in self-isolation after contact with covid case

EU Health Commissioner Kyriakidou in self-isolation after contact with covid case

President proposes Stella Kyriakides for European Commission

 

The Cypriot EU Health Commissioner has been in home self-isolation since yesterday, following close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Stella Kyriakidou reported the story herself with a Twitter upload.

The EU Health Commissioner said she had been informed that a woman, close associate of hers, had been found positive and therefore based on the relevant public health protocols, she would be working from home, pending the results of a covid test.

‘I don’t have symptoms and feel well. Stay safe and have a pleasant Sunday’, Kyriakidou said in her Twitter message.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleMacron says Belarus Lukashenko must go: paper

Top Stories

Local

EU Health Commissioner Kyriakidou in self-isolation after contact with covid case

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Cypriot EU Health Commissioner has been in home self-isolation since yesterday, following close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case. Stella Kyriakidou reported the story...
Read more
World

Macron says Belarus Lukashenko must go: paper

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko must accept the logic of democracy and quit power, French President Emmanuel Macron told le Journal du Dimanche. Belarus, a former...
Read more
Local

Driver under the influence of cannabis in Paphos

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A twenty nine year old has been arrested in Paphos for driving under the influence of cannabis as well as a series of traffic...
Read more
Local

Covid patients at referral hospital rise to 17

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Patients being treated for Covid-19 at the Famagusta General Hospital, the referral institution for coronavirus, have gone up by three, to 17. Four of them...
Read more
World

Out in ‘nature’-Prince William and family join legendary Attenborough

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Britain’s royal family have released pictures of Prince William, wife Kate and their three children joining the naturalist David Attenborough in the gardens of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Driver under the influence of cannabis in Paphos

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A twenty nine year old has been arrested in Paphos for driving under the influence of cannabis as well as a series of traffic...
Read more
Local

Covid patients at referral hospital rise to 17

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Patients being treated for Covid-19 at the Famagusta General Hospital, the referral institution for coronavirus, have gone up by three, to 17. Four of them...
Read more
Local

Authorities keep steady pace on Covid checks, more than a thousand on weekend

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police are not putting their foot off the gas on Covid violation checks, conducting more than a thousand over the weekend. In the past 24...
Read more
Local

Cyprus tourism will be back in 2021 let’s save this year, hoteliers say

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Hoteliers Association sprinkled a message of hope on Cypriots and visitors to the island, promising to intensify efforts for a successful tourism year...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros