EU Health Commissioner Kyriakidou in self-isolation after contact with covid case

The Cypriot EU Health Commissioner has been in home self-isolation since yesterday, following close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Stella Kyriakidou reported the story herself with a Twitter upload.

The EU Health Commissioner said she had been informed that a woman, close associate of hers, had been found positive and therefore based on the relevant public health protocols, she would be working from home, pending the results of a covid test.

‘I don’t have symptoms and feel well. Stay safe and have a pleasant Sunday’, Kyriakidou said in her Twitter message.