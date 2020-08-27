EU has signed a vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca

The Commission and in particular the Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakidou signed today the contract negotiated by the Commission on behalf of the EU Member States, with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, for the purchase of a total of 300 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19, with the possibility to obtain an additional 100 million doses, which will be distributed proportionally on a population basis.

The Commission continues to discuss similar agreements with other vaccine manufacturers and has completed successful exploratory talks with Sanofi-GSK on July 31, Johnson & Johnson on August 13, CureVac on August 18 and Moderna on August 24.

Kyriakidou, said: “The negotiations have now yielded clear results, a first contract signed with our commitment to a diversified portfolio of vaccines to protect public health”.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is already in large-scale Phase II and Phase III clinical trials after much promising results were obtained from Phase I and Phase II trials regarding safety and immunogenicity.

(Philenews)