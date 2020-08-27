News Local EU has signed a vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca

EU has signed a vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca

The Commission and in particular the Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakidou signed today the contract negotiated by the Commission on behalf of the EU Member States, with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, for the purchase of a total of 300 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19, with the possibility to obtain an additional 100 million doses, which will be distributed proportionally on a population basis.

The Commission continues to discuss similar agreements with other vaccine manufacturers and has completed successful exploratory talks with Sanofi-GSK on July 31, Johnson & Johnson on August 13, CureVac on August 18 and Moderna on August 24.

Kyriakidou, said: “The negotiations have now yielded clear results, a first contract signed with our commitment to a diversified portfolio of vaccines to protect public health”.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is already in large-scale Phase II and Phase III clinical trials after much promising results were obtained from Phase I and Phase II trials regarding safety and immunogenicity.

(Philenews)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleEleven new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,755 tests

Top Stories

Local

EU has signed a vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca

Maria Bitar -
The Commission and in particular the Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakidou signed today the contract negotiated by the Commission on behalf of the EU...
Read more
Local

Eleven new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,755 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 11 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
World

WHO panel to review international health regulations in pandemic

Maria Bitar -
The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that his agency was setting up a review committee to evaluate the performance...
Read more
Economy

Total loans in Cyprus hit record low in July 2020

Maria Bitar -
The outstanding amount of total loans fell to a new low of €31.9 billion in July 2020, according to data released by the Central...
Read more
Economy

Fuel sales drop by 16% in July due to drop in aviation fuel

Maria Bitar -
Total petroleum product sales marked an annual reduction of 15.9% fuelled mainly by the steep decline in the sales of aviation fuel, as air...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Eleven new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,755 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 11 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ FM calls on EU27 to defend EU values against Turkey’s illegal actions

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides has called upon the EU27 to defend EU values and principles against Turkey's illegal and provocative actions in...
Read more
Local

Vacation in 96 hotels around Cyprus from as low as €60 per night

Maria Bitar -
Today marks the official first day for the Ministry of Tourism's new emergency plan to strengthen domestic tourism and the release of the list...
Read more
Local

Twelve Museums slated to operate with free admission

Maria Bitar -
The Council of Ministers approved a proposal by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works for the adoption of the policy for free admission...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros