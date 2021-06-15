EU has carried out 300 million Covid-19 vaccinations

The European Union has passed the 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations threshold, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

“We have passed 300 million vaccinations in the EU. Every day, we get closer to our goal: to have enough doses delivered to vaccinate 70% of adults in the EU next month,” Von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter account.

At the same time, the United States crossed the grim milestone of 600,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

However, slowing vaccination rates threaten the Biden administration target of having 70% of U.S. adults receive at least one shot and 160 million fully inoculated by July 4.