EU fine of 90m euro still looms over Limassol-Amathus Sewerage Board

The Sewerage Board of Limassol–Amathus still fears it could be fined some €90m by the EU for failing to comply with the bloc’s directive on the establishment of sewerage systems in settlements with over 2,000 inhabitants.

That’s why it has sent a letter to the House of Representatives calling for legal clarifications on the whole issue in view of the recent approval of the bill on local government reform.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that SBLA but also other local boards believe that whatever fine is imposed this should be paid by the government.

Because, they argued in the letter, up until now the establishment of sewerage systems and sewage treatment plants was the responsibility of the Department of Water Development and not of the boards.

Although SBLA has sent the letter on February 10, that is several days before March 3 of this year when the local administration reform bill was voted in the fine issue remained unclear.

Even though the amended bill clarifies which district organization will have water and sanitation issues under its jurisdiction.