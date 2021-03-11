News World EU drugs regulator gives green light to J&J's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

EU drugs regulator gives green light to J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

4177BU-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS_EMA_JOHNSON_JOHNSON_O_

The European Union’s drugs regulator on Thursday (March 11) recommended conditionally approving Johnson & Johnson’s single dose COVID-19 vaccine, as the bloc seeks to speed up a stuttering inoculation campaign and boost its supplies of vaccines. .

European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the formal authorisation of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine would follow shortly.

“This marks another key step towards ensuring that all citizens can access safe and effective vaccinations as soon as possible,” Kyriakides wrote on Twitter.

The COVID-19 shot is the fourth to be endorsed for use in the EU after vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Oxford University and Moderna, and is recommended for those over 18 years of age, the European Medicines agency (EMA) said.

The United States, Canada and Bahrain have also approved the shot. South Africa is carrying out an expedited review.

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus did not report blood clot case following AstraZeneca vaccination

Top Stories

World

EU drugs regulator gives green light to J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

gavriella -
The European Union's drugs regulator on Thursday (March 11) recommended conditionally approving Johnson & Johnson's single dose COVID-19 vaccine, as the bloc seeks to...
Read more
Local

Cyprus did not report blood clot case following AstraZeneca vaccination

gavriella -
Cyprus authorities have not reported any case of blood clot following vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot or any other shot, the Ministry of Health...
Read more
Local

Presentation of CovTracer-EN contact tracing application

gavriella -
The Ministry of Health and the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy held a press conference to present the national digital contact...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 12 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

High percentage of British strain of COVID-19 in Cyprus

gavriella -
The British strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is detected in a percentage of 25.7% in the community of Cyprus. According to specialized tests carried...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Turkey says talks with Greece to continue in Athens on March 16-17

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey and Greece will hold a second round of talks aimed at addressing maritime disputes on March 16-17, the Turkish foreign ministry has said ahead of...
Read more
World

UK’s Johnson rejects EU suggestion of vaccine export ban, defends 1% nurses pay rise

gavriella -
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected on Wednesday (March 10) an assertion by European Council President Charles Michel that Britain had banned exports of...
Read more
World

More than 49 million people worldwide watched Harry and Meghan interview

Annie Charalambous -
More than 49.1 million people around the world have watched Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, via television...
Read more
World

Clashes again break out in Greece after march against police violence

Annie Charalambous -
A Greek police officer was seriously injured on Tuesday evening after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros