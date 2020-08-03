Cypriots used to associate summer holidays with sales

Even though the Mediterranean island has no specific sales period, many Cypriots used to associate summer holidays in other European countries with official sales, according to Philenews.

Up until last year, that is, before the novel covid-19 pandemic affected shopping and travel habits.

Many countries have fixed dates for summer and winter sales, according to the Network of European Consumer Centres which provided the following data:

Germany: End of August to early September, end of January to beginning of February.

Austria: From July to August and from January to February.

Belgium: From 1/7 to 31/7 and from 3/1 to 31/1.

Bulgaria: From July to August and from January to February.

Croatia: Duration up to 60 days starting from 10/8 and end on 25/8, duration up to 60 days starting from 27/12 and end on 10/1.

Denmark: From the beginning of June to the end of August and from the beginning of January to the end of February (some shops from 27/12).

Spain: Between 1/7 and 31/8 depending on the region and between 7/1 and early March depending on the region.

Finland: From mid-June to early August and before Christmas to early February.

France: From the end of June to the end of July with a duration of 5 weeks, from the beginning of January to the middle of February with a duration of 5 weeks.

Greece: Spring: 1-10 May, Summer: from the second Monday of July until the end of August, Autumn: 1-10 November, Winter: from the second Monday of January to the end of February.

Hungary: the sales period is not legally regulated.

Ireland: Usually from June to July and after Christmas until the end of January.

Iceland: Usually in July and January.

Italy: Depending on the region, usually from 7 July for 30 days and from 7 January for 30 days.

Latvia: Usually in the middle or end of the season.

Lithuania: Usually at the end of summer and after Christmas at the beginning of January.

Luxembourg: Starting between mid-July and end of July for up to one month and from the beginning of January for up to one month.

Poland: From 1/7 to 12/8 and from 2/1 to 13/2.

Portugal: From 15/7 to 15/9 and from 28/12 to 28/2.

United Kingdom: There is no specific sales period.

Slovakia: Usually after the summer season and right after Christmas.

Slovenia: From the second Monday of July for a period of up to 60 days and from the first Monday of January for a period of up to 60 days.

Sweden: Usually in July and immediately after Christmas.