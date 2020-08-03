News Local Cypriots used to associate summer holidays with sales

Cypriots used to associate summer holidays with sales

Even though the Mediterranean island has no specific sales period, many Cypriots used to associate summer holidays in other European countries with official sales, according to Philenews.

Up until last year, that is, before the novel covid-19 pandemic affected shopping and travel habits.

Many countries have fixed dates for summer and winter sales, according to the Network of European Consumer Centres which provided the following data:

Germany: End of August to early September, end of January to beginning of February.

Austria: From July to August and from January to February.

Belgium: From 1/7 to 31/7 and from 3/1 to 31/1.

Bulgaria: From July to August and from January to February.

Croatia: Duration up to 60 days starting from 10/8 and end on 25/8, duration up to 60 days starting from 27/12 and end on 10/1.

Denmark: From the beginning of June to the end of August and from the beginning of January to the end of February (some shops from 27/12).

Spain: Between 1/7 and 31/8 depending on the region and between 7/1 and early March depending on the region.

Finland: From mid-June to early August and before Christmas to early February.

France: From the end of June to the end of July with a duration of 5 weeks, from the beginning of January to the middle of February with a duration of 5 weeks.

Greece: Spring: 1-10 May, Summer: from the second Monday of July until the end of August, Autumn: 1-10 November, Winter: from the second Monday of January to the end of February.

Hungary: the sales period is not legally regulated.

Ireland: Usually from June to July and after Christmas until the end of January.

Iceland: Usually in July and January.

Italy: Depending on the region, usually from 7 July for 30 days and from 7 January for 30 days.

Latvia: Usually in the middle or end of the season.

Lithuania: Usually at the end of summer and after Christmas at the beginning of January.

Luxembourg: Starting between mid-July and end of July for up to one month and from the beginning of January for up to one month.

Poland: From 1/7 to 12/8 and from 2/1 to 13/2.

Portugal: From 15/7 to 15/9 and from 28/12 to 28/2.

United Kingdom: There is no specific sales period.

Slovakia: Usually after the summer season and right after Christmas.

Slovenia: From the second Monday of July for a period of up to 60 days and from the first Monday of January for a period of up to 60 days.

Sweden: Usually in July and immediately after Christmas.

 

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleUK reaffirms “strong support” to Cyprus’ reunification
Next articleGreek Sakkari was ready to swap racket for track spikes

Top Stories

Local

Free Covid-19 tests on Cypriots who left before August 2 and return from Greece after August 6

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Ministry of Health has announced that Cypriot citizens and residents who departed for Greece from Cyprus up to and including August 2 and...
Read more
Local

July records highest average daily maximum temperatures since 1983

Maria Bitar -
In July 2020 temperatures reached or even exceeded 40°C. According to a press release by the Press and Information Office, July was the month with...
Read more
Local

De-escalation a priority on Turkey’s drilling in Cyprus EEZ, British Minister says

Maria Bitar -
The UK government sees the de-escalation of the situation with regard to Turkey’s drilling operations as a priority, according to a Foreign Office Minister. In...
Read more
World

Malta rescues 78 migrants from Mediterranean

Maria Bitar -
A group of 78 migrants who were rescued by a Maltese armed forces patrol boat in the central Mediterranean landed in Valletta in the...
Read more
World

N.Irish Catholic leader and Nobel Peace laureate John Hume dies

Annie Charalambous -
John Hume, a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, died on Monday at the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Free Covid-19 tests on Cypriots who left before August 2 and return from Greece after August 6

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Ministry of Health has announced that Cypriot citizens and residents who departed for Greece from Cyprus up to and including August 2 and...
Read more
Local

July records highest average daily maximum temperatures since 1983

Maria Bitar -
In July 2020 temperatures reached or even exceeded 40°C. According to a press release by the Press and Information Office, July was the month with...
Read more
Local

De-escalation a priority on Turkey’s drilling in Cyprus EEZ, British Minister says

Maria Bitar -
The UK government sees the de-escalation of the situation with regard to Turkey’s drilling operations as a priority, according to a Foreign Office Minister. In...
Read more
Local

State to subsidise more work-suspended hotel employees

Maria Bitar -
The government has decided to increase the minimum amount hotel employees are entitled to in unemployment benefits from €360 to €500 from July onward,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros