EU Council to also focus on migration through green line of divided Cyprus

The EU Home Affairs Council on Friday will discuss migration in relation to the screening and detention of migrants and will also focus on the crucial issue of divided Cyprus’ green line, according to Philenews.

The discussion – aiming towards the adoption of a relevant directive – is just days ahead a planned EU-Turkey High-Level Dialogue on Migration and Security.

On September 25, the so-called MED5 – the Interior Ministers of Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain – released a joint statement calling on the need “for common European participation in returns, and an active role of the EU’s organizations in the external dimension”.

In addition, in a joint letter signed by the interior ministers of the MED5 to European Commissioner Ilva Johansson raised the green line specific issue.

The letter notes: “MED 5 considers that issues requiring legislative changes to be implemented within the EU should not wait for the outcome of Pact negotiations. So that tangible and fast results can be achieved.”

It then added that in parallel with the negotiations on the Pact, progress can (and must) be achieved especially in the management of external borders.

“Similarly, the influx of migrants into the Republic of Cyprus through the Green Line should be managed accordingly, even though the Green Line is not a border,” added the letter.