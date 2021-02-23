EU calls on China to allow “meaningful access” to Xinjiang

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on China on Tuesday (February 23) to allow U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet to visit and investigate alleged mistreatment of Muslim Uighurs in the Xinjiang region and of people in Tibet.

Borrell, addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, said: “Once again, we urge China to allow meaningful access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including High Commissioner Bachelet. This is key to enable an independent, impartial and transparent assessment of the grave concerns that the international community has.”

Borrell also denounced “unacceptable repression against peaceful protesters in Russia” and condemned the decision of the Russian authorities to sentence Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny.

(Reuters)