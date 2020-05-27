EU border agency Frontex helps Cyprus fly back 107 Georgian nationals

EU security agency Frontex said on Wednesday that it has supported Cyprus in the return of 107 Georgian nationals from Larnaca, the first such mission from Cyprus and the first of a voluntary character.

In a Twitter announcement, the body said that “Frontex supported Cypriot authorities in the return of 107 Georgian nationals from Larnaca to Tbilisi. The Georgian citizens could return safely to their home country yesterday. It was the largest voluntary return coordinated by Frontex so far.

“This was also the first Frontex return from Cyprus. Voluntary returns are part of our new mandate. We were able to support this return despite the numerous challenges brought about by Covid-19.”

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, also known as Frontex, is an EU body headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, tasked with guarding the block’s borders in collaboration with member states.