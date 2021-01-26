EU: AstraZeneca’s explanation of decision to slow COVID-19 vaccine supplies inadequate

The European Union health commissioner said that AstraZeneca had provided insufficient clarification at a meeting on Monday (January 25) on its decision to slow down supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to the EU.

Stella Kyriakides said that another meeting with the company would be held later on Monday. She also said in a video statement that in future manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines will have to register their planned exports outside the bloc.

The executive European Commission would create a transparency register for vaccine exports outside the bloc, an EU official told Reuters, adding that the new rule was due to enter into force in the coming days.

“The European Union will take any action required to protect its citizens and rights,” Kyriakides said in a video statement.

