News World EU: AstraZeneca's explanation of decision to slow COVID-19 vaccine supplies inadequate

EU: AstraZeneca’s explanation of decision to slow COVID-19 vaccine supplies inadequate

2159BU-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS_EU_ASTRAZENECA_O_

The European Union health commissioner said that AstraZeneca had provided insufficient clarification at a meeting on Monday (January 25) on its decision to slow down supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to the EU.

Stella Kyriakides said that another meeting with the company would be held later on Monday. She also said in a video statement that in future manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines will have to register their planned exports outside the bloc.

The executive European Commission would create a transparency register for vaccine exports outside the bloc, an EU official told Reuters, adding that the new rule was due to enter into force in the coming days.

“The European Union will take any action required to protect its citizens and rights,” Kyriakides said in a video statement.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleDisobedient reserves have to report for duty
Next articleIn lockdown or self-isolation? Exercise made easy!

Top Stories

World

UK to unveil hotel quarantine plans, public told not to book vacations

Annie Charalambous -
Britain will announce on Tuesday whether it will bring in mandatory quarantine in hotels for some or all arrivals, the country's coronavirus vaccination minister...
Read more
World

Sokratis joins Olympiakos after Arsenal exit

Annie Charalambous -
Former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has joined Olympiakos Piraeus on a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Greek Super League champions...
Read more
Local

Telephone or video calls over the internet most popular in Cyprus among EU states

Annie Charalambous -
Telephone or video calls over the internet were most popular in Cyprus (85%) and the Netherlands (83%) last year among EU Member States with...
Read more
in-cyprus

In lockdown or self-isolation? Exercise made easy!

Constantinos Tsintas -
If you're looking for an easy yet effective exercise regime to keep in shape during lockdown, self-isolation or movement restriction, however you choose to...
Read more
World

EU: AstraZeneca’s explanation of decision to slow COVID-19 vaccine supplies inadequate

gavriella -
The European Union health commissioner said that AstraZeneca had provided insufficient clarification at a meeting on Monday (January 25) on its decision to slow...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK to unveil hotel quarantine plans, public told not to book vacations

Annie Charalambous -
Britain will announce on Tuesday whether it will bring in mandatory quarantine in hotels for some or all arrivals, the country's coronavirus vaccination minister...
Read more
World

Sokratis joins Olympiakos after Arsenal exit

Annie Charalambous -
Former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has joined Olympiakos Piraeus on a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Greek Super League champions...
Read more
World

India exhibits military might at Republic Day parade

gavriella -
India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day with a parade exhibiting its military might on Tuesday (January 26) in New Delhi. Tanks, ornately dressed horse cavalries,...
Read more
World

EU seeks supply answers from AstraZeneca

gavriella -
The European Union wants swift action to be taken by drugmaker AstraZeneca to find a solution to supply issues of COVID-19 vaccine to the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros