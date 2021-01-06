EU approves use of Moderna COVID vaccine

The European executive gave approval for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. company Moderna on Wednesday (January 6), health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said, the final step in the EU’s authorisation process.

“The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use by the EU Commission, the second in the EU. Swift vaccinations must now follow,” Kyriakides wrote on Twitter.

The green light for Moderna Inc’s vaccine from the European Medicines Authority (EMA), and later the European Commission, was a big boost for Europe’s hopes of containing a disease that has infected more than 85 million people globally and killed nearly 1.9 million.

EU countries started vaccinations with the Pfizer-BioNTech jab on December 27 and are trying to catch up with countries including the U.S. or Israel where large numbers of people have already received vaccinations.

(Reuters)