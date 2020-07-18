News Local EU appeasement of Turkey has failed, Cyprus President tells Council

EU appeasement of Turkey has failed, Cyprus President tells Council

President Anastasiades to visit the Holy See in the next few weeks

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has told the European Council that “the appeasement of Turkey has failed” and that it should come to an end.

The President also said in his intervention at the European Council in Brussels that the time has come for  solidarity statements among members states to turn into action, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said in a written statement on Friday evening.

The Council members have agreed on an extraordinary meeting on Turkey in September following a proposal by President Charles Michel, Koushos added.

The statement also said: “Friday’s European Council Summit in Brussels began with interventions by the President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiadis and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who referred to the illegal action threats from Turkey, as well as to the reaction of the European Union.”
“As long as the Turkish provocations continue, we cannot agree to initiatives that oppose or erode the unanimous decisions taken by the European Council.”
Koushos also said that Anastasiades has called for the extension of EU sanctions against natural and legal persons involved in Turkey`s illegal drilling program within the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus.

And that he also asked for the Council`s support regarding the decision already taken in the Foreign Affairs Council to prepare a package of further measures to be imposed on Turkey.

“The President of the Republic informed extensively about Turkey`s illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, noting that developments are worrysome,” Koushos said.

“The President then referred to the issuance of a new NAVTEX, which extends Turkey`s illegal activities within the Cyprus EEZ” and to the Turkish threats to conduct exploration within the Greek continental shelf, as well as Turkey`s military involvement in Syria and Libya,” he added.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third.

Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of Cyprus.

Turkish drill ship “Yavuz” sailed in the EEZ of Cyprus  in April after Ankara announced another attempt to drill a well in blocks licensed to European oil and gas companies.

This is the 6th time Turkey attempts to drill within the EEZ and continental shelf of Cyprus, this time in an area that covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed to ENI and TOTAL.

(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article“Mirror” group exhibition at Papadakis Warehouses
Next articleMajor fire breaks out in Nantes cathedral in France

Top Stories

World

UK pauses daily coronavirus death toll update over data concerns

Annie Charalambous -
Britain said on Saturday it was pausing its daily update of the death toll from the coronavirus after the government ordered a review into...
Read more
Local

Limassol court remands methamphetamine production suspect

Annie Charalambous -
Limassol district court on Saturday remanded in custody for eight days a 29-year-old Iraqi in connection with possession of banned substances and production of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus President to visit France next week

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has accepted an invitation by French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to visit Paris next week, it was officially announced on Saturday. In...
Read more
World

EU’s Michel rejigs recovery fund plan to break summit deadlock

Annie Charalambous -
European Council President Charles Michel offered a revised plan for the EU's proposed economic recovery fund on Saturday to break a deadlock between the...
Read more
World

Major fire breaks out in Nantes cathedral in France

Annie Charalambous -
A major fire broke out in the cathedral in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday, blowing out stained glass windows and destroying...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Limassol court remands methamphetamine production suspect

Annie Charalambous -
Limassol district court on Saturday remanded in custody for eight days a 29-year-old Iraqi in connection with possession of banned substances and production of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus President to visit France next week

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has accepted an invitation by French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to visit Paris next week, it was officially announced on Saturday. In...
Read more
Local

“Mirror” group exhibition at Papadakis Warehouses

Annie Charalambous -
The mirror as an artistic tool or as a means of multiple symbolism is the theme of “Mirror” group exhibition which is to open...
Read more
Local

Mostly fine with increased cloud in the afternoon

Annie Charalambous -
Today will be mainly fine with increased cloud coverage at times, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures, which have declined to remain close to the average...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros