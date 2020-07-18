EU appeasement of Turkey has failed, Cyprus President tells Council

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has told the European Council that “the appeasement of Turkey has failed” and that it should come to an end.

The President also said in his intervention at the European Council in Brussels that the time has come for solidarity statements among members states to turn into action, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said in a written statement on Friday evening.

The Council members have agreed on an extraordinary meeting on Turkey in September following a proposal by President Charles Michel, Koushos added.

The statement also said: “Friday’s European Council Summit in Brussels began with interventions by the President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiadis and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who referred to the illegal action threats from Turkey, as well as to the reaction of the European Union.”

“As long as the Turkish provocations continue, we cannot agree to initiatives that oppose or erode the unanimous decisions taken by the European Council.”

Koushos also said that Anastasiades has called for the extension of EU sanctions against natural and legal persons involved in Turkey`s illegal drilling program within the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus.

And that he also asked for the Council`s support regarding the decision already taken in the Foreign Affairs Council to prepare a package of further measures to be imposed on Turkey.

“The President of the Republic informed extensively about Turkey`s illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, noting that developments are worrysome,” Koushos said.

“The President then referred to the issuance of a new NAVTEX, which extends Turkey`s illegal activities within the Cyprus EEZ” and to the Turkish threats to conduct exploration within the Greek continental shelf, as well as Turkey`s military involvement in Syria and Libya,” he added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third.

Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of Cyprus.

Turkish drill ship “Yavuz” sailed in the EEZ of Cyprus in April after Ankara announced another attempt to drill a well in blocks licensed to European oil and gas companies.

This is the 6th time Turkey attempts to drill within the EEZ and continental shelf of Cyprus, this time in an area that covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed to ENI and TOTAL.

(CNA)