EU alternative fuels policy in transport sector will affect Cyprus’ tourism

The EU has finally adopted a common position on proposals of the fit for 55 package relating to the transport sector using alternative fuels infrastructure so that the bloc can meet its climate objectives.

But this means that higher airline ticket prices are inevitable, something that will affect negatively holiday-destination member countries such as Cyprus.

In fact, each flight to Cyprus will cost $ 9,000 additional taxes from 2030 and $ 12,500 from 2035 right after the implementation of the package, Philenews reported on Saturday citing insiders.

These costs that will inevitably be passed on to the passengers, it added.

Today, due to the significant increase in the price of coal the cost incurred by the airlines operating in Cyprus amounts to $1,600.

The fit for 55 package aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

For the transport sector in particular, the objective is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90%.

The sector currently accounts for more than a quarter of EU emissions.