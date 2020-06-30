News World EU agrees 'safe' travel list, excluding United States

EU agrees ‘safe’ travel list, excluding United States

A passenger wearing a protective face mask walks at Fiumicino Airport, one of the two airports in the world to obtain the 'Biosafety Trust certification' for the correct application of security measures to prevent infections, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

 

The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial “safe list” of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday.

The 27-member bloc gave approval on Tuesday to leisure or business travel from 14 countries beyond its borders, the Council of the EU, which represents EU governments, said in a statement.

The countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

China has also been provisionally approved, although travel would only open up if Chinese authorities also allowed in EU visitors. Reciprocity is a condition of being on the list.

Russia, Brazil and Turkey, along with the United States, are among countries whose containment of the virus is considered worse than that of the EU average and so will have to wait at least two weeks. The bloc will carry out fortnightly reviews.

The move is aimed at supporting the EU travel industry and tourist destinations, particularly countries in southern Europe hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list needed a “qualified majority” of EU countries to be passed, meaning 15 EU countries representing 65% of the population.

It acts as a recommendation to EU members, meaning they could potentially set restrictions on those entering from the 14 nations and will almost certainly not allow access to travellers from other countries.

The EU’s efforts to reopen internal borders, particularly among the 26-nation Schengen area which normally has no frontier checks, have been patchy as various countries have restricted access for certain visitors.

Greece is mandating COVID-19 tests for arrivals from a range of EU countries, including France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, with self-isolation until results are known.

The Czech Republic is not allowing in tourists from Portugal and Sweden.

British residents can also travel to many EU countries, although non-essential travellers to Britain are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleNew rules permit more guests at catering establishments
Next articleAnother 8 days custody for accountant in suspected €3m theft

Top Stories

Local

Another 8 days custody for accountant in suspected €3m theft

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A 49 year old accountant  arrested on suspicion of siphoning off some €3m from the group of companies that employs her will remain in...
Read more
World

EU agrees ‘safe’ travel list, excluding United States

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial "safe list" of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from...
Read more
Local

New rules permit more guests at catering establishments

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Catering establishments will be able to cater to more guests as from tomorrow, the Health Ministry has announced citing the very good epidemiological picture...
Read more
Local

Two new cases, one with travel history

Josephine Koumettou -
Two more people have tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, of whom one has a travel history. The two new cases,...
Read more
Local

Wineries count cost of low tourist arrivals, competition from imports

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus winemakers are counting the cost of the coronavirus pandemic which put the island in a three month lockdown and brought the tourism and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Google removes ads served to users seeking voting info for ‘misrepresentation’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Google has removed ads for companies that charge people large fees to register to vote or harvest their data, which appeared when users searched...
Read more
World

Merkel’s mission for EU presidency: “Make Europe strong again”

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Chancellor Angela Merkel aims to strengthen a divided European Union and help its hard-hit economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic when Germany takes over...
Read more
World

Many British employers mull smaller offices post-COVID, survey finds

Josephine Koumettou -
Roughly half of UK's employers are planning to reduce office space and stagger return to work as Britain eases restrictions following a three-month COVID-19...
Read more
World

Belgian king expresses deep regret for colonial past in Congo

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Belgium's King Philippe expressed deep regret on Tuesday for the "suffering and humiliation" inflicted on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during its...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros