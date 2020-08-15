News Local EU 27 call on Turkey to de-escalate tension in Eastern Mediterranean

EU 27 call on Turkey to de-escalate tension in Eastern Mediterranean

The 27 EU Foreign Ministers late on Friday expressed their full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus during a teleconference of the Foreign Affairs Council, calling on Turkey to de-escalate tensions and return to dialogue.

This is what EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, adding that “a good and productive Foreign Affairs Council has been completed”.

He then referred to the Eastern Mediterranean, pointing out that the EU 27 expressed “full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus…there is a demand for an immediate de-escalation by Turkey and the resumption of dialogue”.

Regarding Belarus, he said that “the EU does not accept the election results” and “work is underway to impose sanctions on those responsible for the violence and falsification”.

Meanwhile, according to the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Italy to the EU Political Security Committee (PSC), Marco Peronaci, “in full view of the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, full solidarity was expressed with Greece and Cyprus.

“A moratorium on exploitation in disputed areas is an option under discussion,” he said.

In addition, the 27 expressed full solidarity with the people of Belarus and condemned the election irregularities, human rights violations and the use of force against peaceful protesters.

“Minsk must start a dialogue with the opposition and take measures to eliminate tensions,” he said, adding that “targeted sanctions are under consideration.”

Regarding Lebanon, he said that “political actors must work together to form a new government of national unity and start a dialogue with civil society. In addition to humanitarian aid, the EU stands ready to support economic and financial recovery. of the country “, he noted.

Finally, with regard to Venezuela, he noted that “there is great concern about the implementation of minimum standards for credible parliamentary elections scheduled for next December.

The International Contact Group should redouble its efforts to facilitate the resumption of the dialogue, stated Ambassador Peronaci.

According to another diplomatic source, Greece had earlier circulated a draft condemnation statement to the Council against Turkey, which contained an explicit reference to sanctions, called for an immediate end to Turkey`s exploration and welcomed Greece`s agreement with Egypt.

The same source states that Germany and other countries blocked the statement, and expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of the agreement, shortly before the start of the Greek-Turkish contacts mediated by Germany.

The Greek draft was similar to that of Borrell`s statement of 13 July. Following this development, Greece blocked a similar announcement about Belarus, the diplomatic source said.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleThirteen new corona virus cases detected out of 2,960 tests
Next articleMalta and Russia agree to amend their taxation treaty

Top Stories

World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.26 million, death toll at 759,357

Annie Charalambous -
More than 21.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 759,357​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Liverpool boss Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season

Annie Charalambous -
Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp was named the Premier League's Manager of the Season on Saturday after leading the Merseyside club to their first top-flight...
Read more
Local

Greek FM briefs Cyprus’ FM over his talks with Pompeo

Annie Charalambous -
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has briefed on the phone his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides over his meeting in Vienna on Friday with US...
Read more
Local

Limassol Municipal Gardens to get a face lift

Annie Charalambous -
Limassol Municipal Gardens are getting a face lift so as to meet new, modern needs of the coastal city’s citizens, Philenews exclusively reported on...
Read more
Local

Police arrest two more young men after armed bank robbery

Annie Charalambous -
Police have arrested two 20-year-old men in connection with an armed bank robbery in Nicosia around noon on Friday, police said on Saturday. Hours earlier,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Greek FM briefs Cyprus’ FM over his talks with Pompeo

Annie Charalambous -
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has briefed on the phone his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides over his meeting in Vienna on Friday with US...
Read more
Local

Limassol Municipal Gardens to get a face lift

Annie Charalambous -
Limassol Municipal Gardens are getting a face lift so as to meet new, modern needs of the coastal city’s citizens, Philenews exclusively reported on...
Read more
Local

Police arrest two more young men after armed bank robbery

Annie Charalambous -
Police have arrested two 20-year-old men in connection with an armed bank robbery in Nicosia around noon on Friday, police said on Saturday. Hours earlier,...
Read more
Local

High fire hazard at barbecue areas during August 15 holiday

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus on Saturday marks August 15, the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, and thousands of holiday makers will drive up to the mountains to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros