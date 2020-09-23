Ethnikos Achnas FC: number of now confirmed COVID-19 cases skyrockets to 17

Fears of a sharp increase in positive coronavirus cases in Ethnikos Achnas have been confirmed.

As confirmed by an announcement by the team, a total of 17 people (President Kikis Filippou previously spoke of 22) are found to be positive to the virus.

According to the announcement, the cases detected include 13 football players (along with yesterday’s case) and four people from the club’s staff.

Read more: Ethnikos Achnas FC: covid cases reportedly now in the double digits – match with Aris Lemesou postponed