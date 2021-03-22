News Local Establishment’s operation suspended due to COVID-19 violations

Establishment’s operation suspended due to COVID-19 violations

On 19 March, the Limassol District Court has issued a decree for the suspension of operation of an establishment that has been operating in violation of the relevant decrees aiming to restrain COVID-19 outbreak.

Specifically, following a check on 18 March conducted by members of the Police, six customers including the owner were found inside the establishment. The same night, during a second check two customers were again found inside.

The suspension is valid until 26 March when the case will be heard in Court.

By gavriella
