News Local ESM’s Regling says Cyprus should utilize EU pandemic funds to promote reforms

ESM’s Regling says Cyprus should utilize EU pandemic funds to promote reforms

Cyprus should utilize EU pandemic funds to promote reforms that would diversify its economy, European Stability Mechanism General Director Klaus Regling told the Economist 16th Cyprus Summit.

“Cyprus will receive a substantial amount of money from the EU funds. This money presents Cyprus with a good opportunity to continue its structural reform effort,” Regling also said during the conference that took place virtually on Tuesday.

Referring to Cyprus’ fiscal support package to alleviate the impact of the pandemic to the economy, Regling said the package would protect employment and economic activity.

But, he added, every EU member-state needs to recognize that these immediate measures should be accompanied by measures that would support the economy in the long-term.

“Cyprus is an open economy, exposed to a number of external risks,” he said before referring to the tourism sector which has contracted by an annual 85% so far due to the pandemic.

“Cyprus would make its economy more resilient by decreasing its dependence on tourism and diversifying further into other areas,” the ESM chief also said.

Regling referred to the high level of non-performing loans in the Cyprus banking sector, describing them as a “particular challenge” and noting that new flow of NPLs due to the recession associated with the pandemic would come on top of the already high NPL rate.

He also referred to economic reforms on the EU level, noting that additional steps would make the Economic Monetary Union more resilient, such as the ESM reform, the completion of the capital markets union and the banking union.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus’ drilling programme to resume in the second half of 2021
Next articleHealth experts, President to decide on festive season’s preventive covid measures

Top Stories

Local

Tatar: 300 G/Cs apply to the “immobile property commission”

gavriella -
The opening of Varosha will continue until every square meter is open, new Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said during an interview with Turkiye...
Read more
Local

Government to receive almost 2 million euros from COVID fines

gavriella -
The government received almost two million euros in recent months due to violations of the measures for COVID-19. Of course, this money has not...
Read more
Local

Cyprus records 1,400 cases of violence against women this year, so far

Annie Charalambous -
On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday, police said a total of 1,400 such cases were reported in...
Read more
World

Car crashes into gate of Merkel’s office

Annie Charalambous -
A car with slogans scrawled on its sides crashed into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday,...
Read more
World

British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage in New York Times article

Annie Charalambous -
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has revealed in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday that she had a miscarriage,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Tatar: 300 G/Cs apply to the “immobile property commission”

gavriella -
The opening of Varosha will continue until every square meter is open, new Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said during an interview with Turkiye...
Read more
Local

Government to receive almost 2 million euros from COVID fines

gavriella -
The government received almost two million euros in recent months due to violations of the measures for COVID-19. Of course, this money has not...
Read more
Local

Cyprus records 1,400 cases of violence against women this year, so far

Annie Charalambous -
On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday, police said a total of 1,400 such cases were reported in...
Read more
Local

Health experts, President to decide on festive season’s preventive covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades and the epidemiological advisory group on covid-19 on Wednesday morning began a meeting aiming to clarify the next steps to be...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros