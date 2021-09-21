Eruption of a volcano in Spain

PhotosEruption of a volcano in Spain

A couple takes a selfie in front of the erupting volcano, in Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A couple takes a selfie in front of the erupting volcano, in Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain.

Source:REUTERS/Nacho Doce

