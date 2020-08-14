News World Erdogan warns of 'dire' consequences if Oruc Reis is attacked

Erdogan warns of ‘dire’ consequences if Oruc Reis is attacked

Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is escorted by Turkish Navy ships as it sets sail in the Mediterranean Sea, off Antalya, Turkey, August 10, 2020. Picture taken August 10, 2020. Turkish Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Turkey’s navy is escorting the Oruc Reis drilling rig in the Eastern Mediterranean as the country’s president on Thursday warned of the ‘dire’ consequences of any attack on the vessel.

The Oruc Reis will be engaged in energy exploration along Turkey’s continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We said before that if you attack our Oruc Reis you will pay a high price, and today they got their first response,” said Erdogan, speaking at an event marking the 19th anniversary of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party. He did not elaborate further.

Earlier this week, Turkey resumed energy exploration in the region after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal.

The agreement came only a day after Ankara said it would postpone its oil and gas exploration as a goodwill gesture.

But, after declaring the Greek-Egyptian deal “null and void,” Turkey authorised the Oruc Reis research ship to continue its activities in an area within the country’s continental shelf.

The ship will continue the two-week mission until August 23 along with the ships Cengiz Han and Ataman.

Erdogan said the only solution to the dispute was through dialogue and negotiation, and urged Athens to “respect Turkey’s rights”.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece’s efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores claiming that this violates the interests of Turkey.

(Source: Reuters London)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleSenior US state department official David Hale meets Lebanese president
Next articlePaphos: Pedestrian hit by a car in critical condition

Top Stories

World

Greece’s PM Mitsotakis says additional protection measures will be announced

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged young people to be cautious due to the increase of the corona virus incidents in Greece at a meeting...
Read more
Local

Charles Michel tells Anastasiades he monitors regional developments closely

Maria Bitar -
President of the European Council Charles Michel told Nicos Anastasiades the President of Cyprus that he is monitoring the situation in the region closely...
Read more
World

US Senators urge Pompeo to tell Turkey to cease provocations in East Med

Maria Bitar -
US Senators and co-chairs of the Congressional Hellenic Israel Alliance Ted Deutch and Gus Bilirakis have urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to make...
Read more
World

Trump ignores reporter who asked if he regrets ‘all the lying’

Maria Bitar -
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday ignored a question by a reporter during a White House briefing who asked if he regretted all the...
Read more
Local

Paphos: Pedestrian hit by a car in critical condition

Maria Bitar -
A pedestrian trying to cross the coastal Avenue Tombs of the Kings in Paphos on Thursday at 20:30 was dragged by a car driven...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greece’s PM Mitsotakis says additional protection measures will be announced

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged young people to be cautious due to the increase of the corona virus incidents in Greece at a meeting...
Read more
World

US Senators urge Pompeo to tell Turkey to cease provocations in East Med

Maria Bitar -
US Senators and co-chairs of the Congressional Hellenic Israel Alliance Ted Deutch and Gus Bilirakis have urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to make...
Read more
World

Trump ignores reporter who asked if he regrets ‘all the lying’

Maria Bitar -
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday ignored a question by a reporter during a White House briefing who asked if he regretted all the...
Read more
World

Senior US state department official David Hale meets Lebanese president

Maria Bitar -
Top US diplomat David Hale met with the Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Friday on the second day of his visit to Beirut after...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros