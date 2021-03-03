News World Erdogan told Macron that cooperation has "very serious potential"

Erdogan told Macron that cooperation has “very serious potential”

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s office said on Tuesday he told French President Emmanuel Macron that cooperation between the two countries has “very serious potential,” as the NATO members work to normalise ties.

In a statement, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan told Macron in a video call that dialogue between leaders has always played an important role in relations.

Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and other issues but the NATO members said last month they were working on a roadmap to normalise relations.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMostly cloudy on Wednesday, with yellow alert for thunderstorms
Next articleBritain to ease listing rules to buttress London after Brexit

Top Stories

World

Britain to ease listing rules to buttress London after Brexit

Annie Charalambous -
Britain will "modernise" its listing rules to attract more high-growth and "blank cheque" SPAC company flotations to London, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has said. The...
Read more
World

Erdogan told Macron that cooperation has “very serious potential”

Annie Charalambous -
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said on Tuesday he told French President Emmanuel Macron that cooperation between the two countries has "very serious potential,"...
Read more
Local

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with yellow alert for thunderstorms

Annie Charalambous -
Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms as well as light snowfall on Troodos mountains, according to the island's Met Service. At...
Read more
Local

UK government re-confirms its position on Cyprus’ reunification process

Annie Charalambous -
The UK government has re-confirmed its position that a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation remains the only basis for an overall settlement of the Cyprus problem. In...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Britain to ease listing rules to buttress London after Brexit

Annie Charalambous -
Britain will "modernise" its listing rules to attract more high-growth and "blank cheque" SPAC company flotations to London, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has said. The...
Read more
World

France’s Sarkozy convicted of corruption but likely to avoid jail

Annie Charalambous -
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to three years in prison, a stunning fall from grace for a man who...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Global infections up for first time in 7 weeks, WHO says The number of new...
Read more
World

Total of 170 U.S. lawmakers urge Biden administration to push Turkey on rights

Annie Charalambous -
One hundred seventy members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bipartisan letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging President Joe...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros