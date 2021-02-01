News World Erdogan tests Turkey's first driverless bus

Erdogan tests Turkey’s first driverless bus

1210WD-TURKEY-BUS_DRIVERLESS_O_

Turkey’s first self-driving bus took to the streets for a test drive on Monday (February 1) and carried President Tayyip Erdogan to the presidential palace for a cabinet meeting.

Erdogan and officials hopped into the country’s first driverless electric bus and watched as the steering wheel turned of its own accord.

Designed by Turkish engineers the vehicle has a range of 300-kilometer (186.4 miles) and it has a capacity of 50 passengers.

Speaking at a ceremony after the test ride, Erdogan said the vehicle was part of “initial steps for clean energy”.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
