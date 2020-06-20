News World Erdogan says Turkey has lost some ground in coronavirus fight

Erdogan says Turkey has lost some ground in coronavirus fight

Erdogan says Turkey starting troop deployment to Libya

 

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey had lost some ground in its battle with the coronavirus pandemic but a focus on hygiene, masks and social distancing will protect people and help the economy rebound in the second half of the year.

“The numbers in recent days show that we have lost our position in the fight against the epidemic,” Erdogan said in a televised address. “But we aim to remove the pandemic from our agenda by respecting the cleaning, mask and distance rules.”

Economic recovery signals have been “quite strong” since May and “we expect great momentum from the second half of the year,” he added.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleTeenage asylum seekers give back to community (video)
Next articleNine arrivals, nine departures today as Larnaca Airport begins phase 2

Top Stories

Local

Ministry clarifies Covid-19 test requirement for crossings

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government has clarified that some groups of Cypriot citizens using the checkpoints will only need to obtain a certificate they have tested negative...
Read more
Local

Nine arrivals, nine departures today as Larnaca Airport begins phase 2

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Nine arrivals and nine departures are scheduled at Larnaca Airport today, first day of phase two of the reopening of the airports. The flights are...
Read more
World

Erdogan says Turkey has lost some ground in coronavirus fight

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey had lost some ground in its battle with the coronavirus pandemic but a focus on hygiene, masks...
Read more
Local

Teenage asylum seekers give back to community (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  On the occasion of World Refugee today which is marked on June 20 every year, UNHCR Cyprus has shared a video of unaccompanied asylum-seeking...
Read more
Local

Ten premises booked for breaking decree

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Ten premises -- nine of them in Paphos -- were booked overnight for breaking decrees under the quarantine law to contain the spread of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

U.S. prosecutor who has investigated Trump lawyer refuses to resign

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A top U.S. federal prosecutor whose office has been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, on Friday refused to step down after...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday's 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas,...
Read more
World

Trump warns protesters to face ‘different scene’ at his Oklahoma rally

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in a warning that...
Read more
World

Brazil passes 1 million coronavirus cases with no end in sight

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Brazil passed 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday and approached 50,000 deaths, a new nadir for the world's second worst-hit country as it struggles...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros