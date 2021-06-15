Erdogan says he agreed with Greek PM to continue dialogue

NewsWorldErdogan says he agreed with Greek PM to continue dialogue

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis?on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Turkey‘s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he agreed at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to continue using channels for dialogue between the two countries.

Erdogan, who met Mitsotakis on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, said there was no need for mediators for their communications.

Ankara and Athens have been at odds over several issues for years, from conflicting Mediterranean maritime claims to air space and migration.

The allies came close to confrontation last year, hurting ties between the European Union and Ankara.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
