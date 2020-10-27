News Local Erdogan provocatively says it's time for two-state solution in Cyprus

Erdogan provocatively says it’s time for two-state solution in Cyprus

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar attend a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, October 26, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said it was time for a realistic proposal about a two-state solution on the divided island of Cyprus to be discussed, in full violation of UN resolutions calling for a bi-zonal bi-communal federal system.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the northern part of the island and is the only country recognising a breakaway secessionist entity there.

The European Union admitted the island into the bloc in 2004, represented by the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus.

The latest attempt at reunification between the two Cypriot sides collapsed in disarray in mid-2017. Both sides blamed each other for the collapse.

Speaking at a news conference with newly-elected Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in Ankara, Erdogan said the parameters of the current talks were not sustainable.

And claimed the Greek Cypriots had blocked previous attempts to find a solution.

“It must be understood that no result can be achieved under the current parameters following a negotiation process that has lasted more than half a century,” Erdogan said.

“At this stage, we believe starting talks on the basis of a federation will be a loss of time. Therefore, we believe a two-state solution must now be brought to the table with a realistic proposal.”

Tatar said a Turkish proposal to hold an informal meeting between Turkey, Turkish Cypriots, Greek Cypriots, Greece and the United Nations was “the last chance” for an agreement.

Earlier this month, Erdogan and Tatar partially reopened the beach town of Varosha, a fenced-off resort area abandoned in no-man’s land since the 1974 invasion. The move was strongly criticised by the United States, European Union , Greece and Cyprus.

Erdogan, who also said he would visit Northern Cyprus on Nov. 15, wants to have a picnic in Varosha.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMainly fine on Tuesday with increased cloud coverage
Next articleForeign Ministers of Greece-Cyprus-Israel meet in Athens

Top Stories

Local

President Anastasiades reiterates Cyprus problem solution based on UN resolutions

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has reiterated the unwavering commitment of his government to a solution of the Cyprus problem based on UN resolutions, the...
Read more
Local

Foreign Ministers of Greece-Cyprus-Israel meet in Athens

Annie Charalambous -
A trilateral meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers of Greece, Cyprus, and Israel takes place in Athens on Tuesday. The agenda of the meeting includes...
Read more
Local

Erdogan provocatively says it’s time for two-state solution in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said it was time for a realistic proposal about a two-state solution on the divided island of Cyprus to be discussed,...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Tuesday with increased cloud coverage

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Tuesday with increased cloud coverage at times and a thin layer of dust in the air. Winds will be variable, light to...
Read more
Local

91 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 91 new COVID-19 cases on 26 October, out of 2,285 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 3,636. The break-down of new...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

President Anastasiades reiterates Cyprus problem solution based on UN resolutions

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has reiterated the unwavering commitment of his government to a solution of the Cyprus problem based on UN resolutions, the...
Read more
Local

Foreign Ministers of Greece-Cyprus-Israel meet in Athens

Annie Charalambous -
A trilateral meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers of Greece, Cyprus, and Israel takes place in Athens on Tuesday. The agenda of the meeting includes...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Tuesday with increased cloud coverage

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Tuesday with increased cloud coverage at times and a thin layer of dust in the air. Winds will be variable, light to...
Read more
Local

91 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 91 new COVID-19 cases on 26 October, out of 2,285 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 3,636. The break-down of new...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros