Erdogan provocatively says it’s time for two-state solution in Cyprus

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said it was time for a realistic proposal about a two-state solution on the divided island of Cyprus to be discussed, in full violation of UN resolutions calling for a bi-zonal bi-communal federal system.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the northern part of the island and is the only country recognising a breakaway secessionist entity there.

The European Union admitted the island into the bloc in 2004, represented by the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus.

The latest attempt at reunification between the two Cypriot sides collapsed in disarray in mid-2017. Both sides blamed each other for the collapse.

Speaking at a news conference with newly-elected Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in Ankara, Erdogan said the parameters of the current talks were not sustainable.

And claimed the Greek Cypriots had blocked previous attempts to find a solution.

“It must be understood that no result can be achieved under the current parameters following a negotiation process that has lasted more than half a century,” Erdogan said.

“At this stage, we believe starting talks on the basis of a federation will be a loss of time. Therefore, we believe a two-state solution must now be brought to the table with a realistic proposal.”

Tatar said a Turkish proposal to hold an informal meeting between Turkey, Turkish Cypriots, Greek Cypriots, Greece and the United Nations was “the last chance” for an agreement.

Earlier this month, Erdogan and Tatar partially reopened the beach town of Varosha, a fenced-off resort area abandoned in no-man’s land since the 1974 invasion. The move was strongly criticised by the United States, European Union , Greece and Cyprus.

Erdogan, who also said he would visit Northern Cyprus on Nov. 15, wants to have a picnic in Varosha.