Erdogan declares 10 ambassadors persona non grata-including US, France and Germany

File Photo: Turkish President Erdogan
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said today he had ordered the foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors — including from the United States, Germany and France — ‘persona non grata’ for calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala.

The foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors on Tuesday for what it said was an “irresponsible” statement calling for a just and speedy resolution to Kavala’s case. He has been in prison since late 2017, charged with financing protests and participating in a failed coup, which he denies.

By Constantinos Tsintas
