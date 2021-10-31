Erdogan, Biden to form mechanism to improve ties after “very positive” talks

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden today agreed to form a joint mechanism to improve strained ties, Turkish media said, after talks a Turkish official said were held in a “very positive” atmosphere.

Days after the NATO allies narrowly averted a major diplomatic crisis, Erdogan and Biden held a 70-minute meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

On Saturday, a U.S. official had said they would discuss human rights and Turkey’s request to buy F-16 jets and modernisation kits.

Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency said Erdogan and Biden discussed steps to boost bilateral trade and emphasised the fundamentals of their NATO alliance and strategic partnership during the talks.

“President Biden reaffirmed our defense partnership and Turkey’s importance as a NATO Ally, but noted U.S. concerns over Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system,” the White House said in a statement after the meeting.

“He also emphasized the importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and the rule of law for peace and prosperity,” it said.

In a statement, the Turkish Presidency said the two men had discussed steps to boost trade, bilateral relations and regional developments in a meeting that a senior Turkish official said was held in “a very positive atmosphere.