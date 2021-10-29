Erdoğan, Biden expected to meet in Glasgow during climate summit

United States national security adviser Jake Sullivan said late Thursday that he expects President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Joe Biden will hold a meeting in Glasgow, however, it has yet to be confirmed.

“I anticipate he will meet with the president of Turkey in Glasgow. I don’t have confirmation but I think that’s the present expectation,” Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One.

Both leaders will attend the world leaders summit at the start of the U.N. COP26 climate conference on Monday.

Erdoğan last met Biden during a NATO summit in Brussels in June.

On Wednesday, Sullivan held a phone call with Turkey’s Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın in which they discussed bilateral relations, the F-35/F-16 issue, global climate change, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, Greece, the Eastern Mediterranean and other regional developments.

Sullivan and Kalın also discussed the subjects and details of the bilateral meeting President Erdoğan and President Biden are expected to have on the margins of the Glasgow climate summit.

“They also agreed on the importance of continued dialogue to manage disagreements and maintain constructive bilateral ties,” the White House also said.