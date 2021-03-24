Erasmus Arab Night for students and not only

The ERASMUS Society has organised delicious night out with good food and music – just the way you like it!
The price of €5 includes:
- drink or cocktail of your choice
- shared platters of a variety of freshly baked out-of-the-oven Arabic pastries
- Arabic sweetsPlease note that all Covid-19 measures will be followed during our event, and all necessary precautions will be taken as your health & safety come first!
When Friday, March 26 at 6.30pm
Where Habibi Cafe, Engomi, Nicosia
Address Stasinou 1 Engomy, 2404 Nicosia- Across the parking of European University
For more information ☎ 99035056 ☎
Event is organized by Erasmus Society students on a voluntary basis and is a non-profit