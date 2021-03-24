Things to do Eat & Drink Erasmus Arab Night for students and not only

Erasmus Arab Night for students and not only

The ERASMUS Society has organised delicious night out with good food and music – just the way you like it!

The price of €5 includes:

  • drink or cocktail of your choice
  • shared platters of a variety of freshly baked out-of-the-oven Arabic pastries
  • Arabic sweetsPlease note that all Covid-19 measures will be followed during our event, and all necessary precautions will be taken as your health & safety come first! 

May be an image of text

When Friday, March 26 at 6.30pm

Where Habibi Cafe, Engomi, Nicosia

📌Location 

Address Stasinou 1 Engomy, 2404 Nicosia- Across the parking of European University

Facebook

For more information ☎ 99035056 ☎

Event is organized by Erasmus Society students on a voluntary basis and is a non-profit

By Lisa Liberti
Taste

