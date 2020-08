A fire which broke out on Saturday afternoon in Limassol’s Episkopi area within the jurisdiction of the British military base has come under control, spokesman Kristian Gray told CNA on Sunday.

Gray also said that it had burnt hectares of wild vegetation but did not cause any damage to properties.

The Fire Service of the Cyprus Republic had assisted the Episkopi Base’s fire brigade in a bid to extinguish it fast.

Aircraft had also been dispatched to the area.