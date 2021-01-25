Epidemiologists agree to include colchicine in treatment protocol

The scientific team of the Health Ministry is ready to include colchicine in the treatment protocol to face COVID-19, Konstantinos Tsioutis, assistant professor of internal medicine and infection prevention and control at the European University said.

Dr. Tsioutis referred to a large Canadian study which showed that the administration of colchicine to Covid-19 patients “reduced mortality by 44%, hospitalization by 25% and the need for intubation by 50%. Greece has already included colchicine in its treatment protocol.

The administration will be done after a doctor’s prescription in certain categories of patients with a positive coronavirus molecular test.

These are all patients over the age of 60 who have a positive molecular test regardless of whether or not they have underlying diseases. Also for patients 18 to 60 years with at least one underlying disease or fever over 38 for at least 48 hours.

(philenews)