Epidemiologists propose additional covid-prevention measures

Epidemiologists on Monday proposed a series of additional measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Cyprus at a meeting with Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

The Minister is tasked with presenting a package of measures before the Council of Ministers on Wednesday for final decisions, and a mini lockdown for the whole of Cyprus appears to be on the cards.

This is what CNA reported on Monday citing informed sources who sent the message the situation is critical after the three-digit number of cases recorded on a daily basis over the past week.

The first step will be extending the restrictive measures currently applied in Limassol and Paphos to include other districts, plus further measures were also possible for the two districts where the situation is extremely disturbing.

The measures already in force in Limassol and Paphos, and expected to be imposed island-wide, are the closing of restaurants and bars at 2230 with delivery services available after that time.

In addition, a curfew from 2300 till 0500 the next morning excluding emergencies, the suspension of all afternoon sports and social activities for children under the age of 18, and the suspension of all sports championships for the under 18 age group.

Island-wide measures currently in effect are wearing a mask at all times in indoor and outdoor public places, private gatherings for up to 10 persons, seating limitations for restaurants, religious congregations according to protocols, sports events without spectators, cinema and theatre hall restrictions to half their seating capacity, restrictions for weddings and baptisms, and special hours reserved for the elderly and the disabled at shops.