Epidemiologists present proposals for new measures to curb Covid-19 spread

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasides met on Tuesday with the Scientific Advisory Committee on coronavirus, in the presence of the Ministers of Health, Labour and Education, at the Presidential Palace.

During the meeting, the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Health presented its suggestions for new measures to curb COVID-19 spread, to be evaluated by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with all the Ministries involved. The final decisions will be taken next Thursday by the Cabinet.

In a written statement, Deputy Government Spokesman, Panayiotis Sentonas says that the meeting discussed the epidemiological situation of the country, the situation in public hospitals, their capacity and existing planning, as well as the planning in relation to the vaccination program.

He add that the proposals submitted at the meeting will be evaluated by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with other Ministries involved and the final decisions are expected to be taken by the Cabinet at its meeting next Thursday, January 7th .

(CNA)