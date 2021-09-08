Epidemiologist says confirmed cases to increase with opening of schools

Epidemiologist Michael Voniatis said that the three-digit numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases we currently have, will continue because the virus is still among us. He also pointed out that the opening of schools will bring more confirmed cases in the community if the Protocols and the health measures are not respected. He added that in other countries, like the United States, there has been an important increase of confirmed cases with the opening of schools. However, he pointed out that due to its size, Cyprus cannot be compared with other countries.

So, he concluded that there will be an increase of confirmed cases, but not a very big one, provided the Protocols and the SafePass are respected.