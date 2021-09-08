NewsLocalEpidemiologist says confirmed cases to increase with opening of schools

Epidemiologist says confirmed cases to increase with opening of schools

Epidemiologist Michael Voniatis said that the three-digit numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases we currently have, will continue because the virus is still among us. He also pointed out that the opening of schools will bring more confirmed cases in the community if the Protocols and the health measures are not respected. He added that in other countries, like the United States, there has been an important increase of confirmed cases with the opening of schools. However, he pointed out that due to its size, Cyprus cannot be compared with other countries.

So, he concluded that there will be an increase of confirmed cases, but not a very big one, provided the Protocols and the SafePass are respected.

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo houses full of plastic lids
Next article6.5-million-euro agreement signed for improvement of Kapparis Avenue

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros