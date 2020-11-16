News Local Epidemiologist on COVID-19 confirmed cases, protective measures, Xmas

Epidemiologist Dr Michalis Voniatis has told CNA that he expects a drop of new coronavirus cases by the end of the month and urged the public to comply with the measures announced by the government.

In statements to CNA, Dr. Voniatis said that the situation as it is today is quite serious, in the sense that the virus circulates in the community and clusters can not be fully detected.

We expect, he said, that the measures taken so far will bear results, as the majority of cases was recorded in the districts of Limassol and Pafos where stricter measures are now in place.

“So we hope to see some improvement in the next ten days” he went on to say.

But he said that the fact that the number of cases recorded on Sunday was relatively lower compared to the previous days, is not enough and explained that there have to be consecutive days, four or five days in a row with a significant downward trend.

We hope to achieve two digit numbers of cases in the coming days until the end of the month, he said, noting that this will depend on the discipline demonstrated by the people.

As regards the Christmas holidays, he said that Christmas this year would not be the same  and expressed the view that there will be restrictive measures in place.  Dr Voniatis said that we have to accept this reality so that we can achieve lower rates of contamination and fatalities in the coming months until vaccination becomes possible.

Asked until when does he expect restrictive measures to be implemented, he said “at least until July”. It all depends on the vaccine and how fast vaccinations will be carried out so that there is immunity in the community, he concluded.

(CNA)

Cyprus Investment Programme terminated once and for all, Minister says

The Cyprus Investment Programme has been terminated once and for all, Minister of the Interior Nicos Nouris said on Monday. The Minister was speaking before...
56-year-old imprisoned for drugs

The Larnaca Permanent Criminal Court sentenced a 56-year-old man to 6.5 year in prison regarding a case of illegal import and possession of cannabis...
More than 2000 traffic violations in one week

Some 2,044 traffic offences were recorded during the past week (9-16 November). Moreover, a large number of these violations were about serious issues, which constitute...
Overcrowding in Limassol for COVID-19 test (PHOTOS)

Hundreds of people in Limassol hurried to have the COVID-19 test so as to be able to move outside the city for work normally...
Epidemiologist on COVID-19 confirmed cases, protective measures, Xmas

Epidemiologist Dr Michalis Voniatis has told CNA that he expects a drop of new coronavirus cases by the end of the month and urged...
