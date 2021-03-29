Epidemiological Team submits list with mild relaxations of restrictions

The Epidemiological Team submitted a list with mild relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions to the government, said Dr. Petros Karagiannis, member of the team adding that most experts are in favor of all students returning to schools.

As Dr. Karagiannis said, the list mainly regard entertainment or sports activities, noting that the Council of Minister will have the final say.

In reply to a relevant question he said that further relaxations will take place in mid-April noting that we have to be careful since a mutant strain of the virus is in Cyprus.

He noted that currently the situation is stable but the number of confirmed cases is high.