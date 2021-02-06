News Local Epidemiological picture better but risk remains, says MoH ahead of easing of...

Epidemiological picture better but risk remains, says MoH ahead of easing of restrictions

Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou told CNA on Saturday that the epidemiological picture regarding the coronavirus is clearly better, but the danger still remains.

In statements ahead of Monday’s relaxation of restrictions imposed on the 10th of January, the Minister said that the improved epidemiological picture allows us to proceed to the next phase of the relaxation of the restrictive measures, as determined by a team of experts from various Ministries, based on the recommendations of the Scientific Advisory Committee and taking into account a combination of social, psychological and economic factors.

Replying to CNA questions, he said that the easing of restrictions on Monday with the opening of commerce, the return of a significant number of pupils to schools and the increase to 50% of employees in services, is an important step.

Read more: Shops to reopen with bargains on Monday to ‘get rid of’ stock, says Cyprus Retail Association

“We want this step to be as controlled as possible. The epidemiological picture is clearly improved but the risk remains,” he said, noting that in order to avoid a new lockdown, as it is the case in many other European countries, citizens, employers and employees, who will be returning to their workplace, must all follow the health protocols and show great caution.

The Minister of Health said that with the gradual relaxation of the restrictions  an increase in cases is expected and for this reason the  plan is based on three pillars, control with rapid tests, observance of health protocols and vaccinations.

Regarding vaccinations, he said that the increased number of vaccines that will be received after the approval of AstraZeneca`s vaccine, will allow Cyprus to proceed with its vaccination plan at a faster pace.

He recalled that vaccinations in care homes have been completed and said that the goal is to complete by the end of February the vaccinations of health professionals and people over 75 years of age, followed by the vulnerable groups.

(CNA)

Read more: 33,000 inoculations against Covid so far, says Health Ministry

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleTractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Top Stories

Local

Epidemiological picture better but risk remains, says MoH ahead of easing of restrictions

Josephine Koumettou -
Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou told CNA on Saturday that the epidemiological picture regarding the coronavirus is clearly better, but the danger still remains. In...
Read more
World

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Josephine Koumettou -
Thousands of farmers across India blocked roads on Saturday with makeshift tents, tractors, trucks and boulders to pressure the government to roll back agricultural...
Read more
Local

President sends message to T/Cs to work in meeting concerns of all Cypriots and not Ankara’s

Josephine Koumettou -
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday sent a message to the Turkish Cypriot side to work in order for concerns of all Cypriots...
Read more
Local

Shops to reopen with bargains on Monday to ‘get rid of’ stock, says Cyprus Retail Association

Josephine Koumettou -
Retailers intend to offer large discounts upon reopening on Monday to attract customers as they were left with large quantities of unsold stock following...
Read more
World

China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general public use

Josephine Koumettou -
Sinovac Biotech said on Saturday that its unit's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use by the general public by China's medical products regulator. It...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

President sends message to T/Cs to work in meeting concerns of all Cypriots and not Ankara’s

Josephine Koumettou -
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday sent a message to the Turkish Cypriot side to work in order for concerns of all Cypriots...
Read more
Local

Shops to reopen with bargains on Monday to ‘get rid of’ stock, says Cyprus Retail Association

Josephine Koumettou -
Retailers intend to offer large discounts upon reopening on Monday to attract customers as they were left with large quantities of unsold stock following...
Read more
Local

33,000 inoculations against Covid so far, says Health Ministry

Josephine Koumettou -
A total of 32,837 Covid inoculations took place in Cyprus from 27 December 2020 until 5 February 2021, the Health Ministry said in an...
Read more
Local

Eurostat: Cyprus one of six EU members with no minimum wage

Josephine Koumettou -
As of 1 January 2021 only Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Sweden do not have a minimum wage, says a new Eurostat report...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros