News Local Epidemiological indicators still below covid-19 safety levels

Epidemiological indicators still below covid-19 safety levels

The epidemiological indicators in Cyprus are still below safety levels but the number of falling coronavirus test results recorded in recent days is encouraging, according to health experts.

The positive rate recorded in the past week remains high, since the safety limit is set at 1%. However, this seems to remain stable at below 3% rates, ranging between 2.20% and 2.90% something that only allows for cautious optimism,” one told Philenews.

At the same time, the situation at hospitals remains critical with the number of patients with coronavirus, both in standard wards as well as in Intensive Care Units, being at very high levels.

On Sunday, the number of covid-19 patients was as high as 208, 56 of whom in critical condition, 39 in Intensive Care Unit, and 17 in Increased Care Units at hospitals in Famagusta, Nicosia and Limassol.

Over the past 24 hours, Cyprus recorded three covid deaths raising the number to 170, 113 of whom are men and 57 are women. The average age is 79.

The latest three deaths concern a 67 year old man with underlying symptoms who died at the Nicosia General Hospital. And an 89 year old man at Famagusta General Hospital plus and an 83 year old woman who was also being treated there.

New covid-19 cases recorded on Sunday were 157 (2.23% positivity) out of 1,259 PCR and 5,797 rapid antigen tests. This is a substantially lower number of tests carried out in one day.

By Annie Charalambous
