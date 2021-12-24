Environmental issues and sustainable practices among primary goals of the government

Environmental issues and the promotion of sustainable practices are among the primary goals of the government, and of the broader European family, since forecasts for the repercussions of global climate change and the need to take immediate and effective measures are recognized by everyone, Cyprus Government Spokesman, Marios Pelekanos said on Friday.

Addressing an event organized by envrironmental organization “Green Shield” in Nicosia, Pelekanos said that the government`s determination to take all necessary measures to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement with a view to address the repercussions of climate change was confirmed during the recent successful organization of the 2nd International Conference on Climate Change in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, that was held in Paphos.

He noted that everyone acknowledged that our region is particularly vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change and this is why the initiative of Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, to set up a Regional Action Plan to cope with these repercussions in all areas, including the environment, agriculture, tourism and others, that have a serious impact on the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, has been considered as particularly important.

Pelekanos noted that during the last two years 13 groups have worked for this Action Plan with the participation of 240 scientists from the region and international organizations.

As regards Cyprus, he said that measures are promoted through the Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to set up mechanisms for more resilient and competitive economies through renewable energy sources, to give incentives to businesses and industries to adjust to sustainable and green technologies and to create jobs in sectors of the green policy.

The Spokesman noted that more than 500 million Euros, that is 41% of the budget of the Recovery and Resilience Plan for Cyprus, for the years 2021-2026 concern investments and reforms that contribute to the green transition.

Furthermore he said that the government has adopted a National Strategy to adjust to climate change so that Cyprus will become more resilient, developing initiatives in the fields of agriculture, tourism, water resources, the sea, biodiversity, the forests, fisheries, health and energy.

During the event prizes were awarded to schools for their environmental activities. House President, Annita Demetriou, and Deputy Minister for Research and Innovation, Kyriakos Kokkinos were also present, among others.

Addressing the event, Demetriou stressed the need for cooperation in order to implement all measures which are necessary for the environment.

She noted that it is recognized both at the state and the EU level that the protection of the environment is a basic human right and needs to be faced as such, especially after the devastating fires during the summer.