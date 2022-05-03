Environmental Authority reduces proposed number of Paphos coastline breakwaters, groynes

NewsLocalEnvironmental Authority reduces proposed number of Paphos coastline breakwaters, groynes

Breakwaters
The Municipalities of Paphos and Yeroskipou had proposed the construction of 13 detached breakwaters and eight vertical groynes of 1.5 meters above average sea level.

But the Mediterranean island’s Environmental Authority has approved the construction of six breakwaters and three groynes, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Over 100,000 cubic meters of boulders are expected to be used for the construction of the proposed projects which had raised erosion and other concerns by environmentalists.

They argue that this type of work, except from having a large environmental cost it is also dangerous to public safety because of the intense wave action it creates.

The initial plan appeared to be going against Europe’s Green Deal as well.

By Annie Charalambous
