NewsLocalGreen light to Peyia waste treatment plant, multi-purpose development of former president...

Green light to Peyia waste treatment plant, multi-purpose development of former president Vassiliou

The Environment Authority has given the green light to a waste treatment plant and multi-purpose development in Peyia, the ownership of which belongs to former president George Vassiliou’s company.

The design is described as a ‘sustainable development project and a near zero energy settlement’ and is receiving EU funding from the Zero-Plus Project directive.

The ambitious development includes a research and technology center, a rehabilitation centre and luxury villas. It also includes a Cypriot handicrafts exhibition area, restaurants and other leisure venues, shops and a gym, according to Philenews.

The capacity of the waste treatment plant is 290 cupid metres/day (Equivalent Population of 2,420) and will also include flushing water from the filters of swimming pools of the unified development in the hillside area of “Agiovouni”.

The project is expected to be implemented in two phases.

Town Planning permission for the project was granted back in 2015 but Peyia authorities challenged the government’s decision and took the town planning department in Nicosia to court.

It was the first time that the local authority had taken such a step with the council raising documented concerns over the development including height of buildings, possible landslides and flooding, water supply and public access roads.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleOne day before new House Speaker gets elected, behind the scenes party movement reaches peak
Next articleCyprus’ more guarded response to global deal on corporate tax

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros