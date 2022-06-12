Enraged locals to protest tomorrow over dumpster fire, toxic fumes over Kalavasos

Residents of Vassiliko communities will be protesting tomorrow over a massive fire that broke out at a Mari tires dumpster early yesterday afternoon and was still burning this morning (Sunday).

Head of the Kalavasos community Lefteris Foka, President of the area’s Coordinating Committee told Philenews that residents of the surrounding communities will be gathering in the area of the blaze at 930 in the morning to protest the fire as well as make their opposition clear to the relocation of three asphalt factories at Vassiliko.

Foka said it was a difficult night for residents, due to choking toxic fumes, while residents in a number of communities still cannot come out of their homes, while yards are full of ashes.

‘We organised evacuation teams last night, but luckily we didn’t have to leave’ Foka added, but as he noted, the atmosphere remained polluted with winds subsiding and toxic fumes spreading over Kalavasos.

Tomorrow’s protest will last an hour, he said, and more will follow if the relevant authorities fail to take immediate, effective action to alleviate the problem.