Enjoy new tastes at the cafe of the Shopkeeper & Co

The Shopkeeper & Co, is an independent, creatively driven concept store and cofee bar, located in the heart of Limassol. The store is an exploration of contemporary visual culture by ensuring a selection of products from innovative books on art, fashion, architecture and design, to limited editions, fashion and a curated section of design objects and accessories. A unique approach to retail, combining diversity, originality and quality.

The unique place has recently obtained a deli venue where you can enjoy sophisticated dishes and incredible combinations of ingredients.

However, judge for yourself

Address 92 Gladstonos street, 3040-Limassol, Cyprus

Location

Tel +357 25 811146

Opening Hours

Mon CLOSED

Tue – Fri 08:00-19:00

Sat 09:00-17:00

Sun 09:00-16:00

By Lisa Liberti
