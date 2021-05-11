Enjoy new tastes at the cafe of the Shopkeeper & Co

The Shopkeeper & Co, is an independent, creatively driven concept store and cofee bar, located in the heart of Limassol. The store is an exploration of contemporary visual culture by ensuring a selection of products from innovative books on art, fashion, architecture and design, to limited editions, fashion and a curated section of design objects and accessories. A unique approach to retail, combining diversity, originality and quality.
The unique place has recently obtained a deli venue where you can enjoy sophisticated dishes and incredible combinations of ingredients.
However, judge for yourself
Address 92 Gladstonos street, 3040-Limassol, Cyprus
Tel +357 25 811146
Opening Hours
Mon CLOSED
Tue – Fri 08:00-19:00
Sat 09:00-17:00
Sun 09:00-16:00
